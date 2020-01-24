J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $1.45 Million in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

NYSE:AEP traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $102.23. The stock had a trading volume of 957,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,630. The company has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.14. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $101.03.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.