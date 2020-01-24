J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $1.48 Million in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,144 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 39.5% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 10.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $38.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,903,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,689,531. BP plc has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.17. The stock has a market cap of $128.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.76.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $69.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 billion. Research analysts forecast that BP plc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.05.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

