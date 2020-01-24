J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $1.54 Million in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,834,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,448 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,650,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,001,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,063,000 after purchasing an additional 262,126 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,013,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,513,000 after purchasing an additional 188,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,395,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FLOT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586,395 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.92. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.0957 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.