J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $1.67 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.42.

NYSE HON traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.40. The stock had a trading volume of 554,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,571. The company has a market capitalization of $128.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.87 and a twelve month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

