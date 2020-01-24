J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $3.36 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,999 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 81,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Cisco Systems by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 38,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,196,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,692,901. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $208.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $1,274,298.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,875,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

