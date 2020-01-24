J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $6.42 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 92,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,000. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.8% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.65.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $66.27. 5,736,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,932,780. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $66.05 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The company has a market cap of $284.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

