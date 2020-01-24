J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $79,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $103,000.

IUSB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.71. 1,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,380. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

