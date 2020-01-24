J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 124,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 14.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 255,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 12,160 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd in the third quarter valued at about $93,000.

Get First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd alerts:

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,570. First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

About First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.