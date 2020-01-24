J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $4.48 Million Investment in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $6,200,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,521 shares in the company, valued at $34,415,379.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock valued at $154,656,137 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $126.40. 3,009,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,917,781. The stock has a market cap of $314.99 billion, a PE ratio of 84.27, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.80 and a 200-day moving average of $121.00. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $92.97 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.71.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

