J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 259,194 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,000. AT&T comprises about 1.3% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 227,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 136.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 64,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 241,313 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 566.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 54,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,081,000 after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares in the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,486,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,704,680. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $282.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

