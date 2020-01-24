J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,133 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after buying an additional 961,771 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,395,131,000 after purchasing an additional 516,977 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,682,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $962,702,000 after purchasing an additional 147,387 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $829,728,000 after purchasing an additional 288,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,716,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $752,348,000 after purchasing an additional 496,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intel to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. FIX reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.37.

INTC traded up $5.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.65. 47,681,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,784,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $62.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Insiders have sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.