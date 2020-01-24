J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 57,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of JKH stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,447. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.49. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.38 and a one year high of $277.96.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.