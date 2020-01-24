J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth $94,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,212,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 92,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.28.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,958,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,484,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $126.11. 281,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,353. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $134.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.03.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

