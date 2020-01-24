J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $53.42. 4,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,540. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.25 and its 200 day moving average is $53.14. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $51.49 and a 1-year high of $53.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

