J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 258.1% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 155,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,352,000 after acquiring an additional 112,147 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 59.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 114,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,231,000 after buying an additional 42,742 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,653,000 after buying an additional 41,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,916,000 after buying an additional 38,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,056,000 after buying an additional 34,845 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.89. 1,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,808. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $118.19 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.66.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

