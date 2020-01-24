J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $38,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.11. 1,095,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,067,431. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The firm has a market cap of $138.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.76%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PM shares. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

