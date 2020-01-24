J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.11.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $9.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.11. 182,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,919. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.17 and a 200 day moving average of $210.94. The stock has a market cap of $140.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.