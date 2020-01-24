J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.57. 2,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,187. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $120.37 and a 1-year high of $139.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.0157 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

