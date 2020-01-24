J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from to in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.56. The company had a trading volume of 843,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.45. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $84.28 and a 12-month high of $97.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.08%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

