J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Surevest Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.83. 34,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,069. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average is $57.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $61.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.