J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.20. 777,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,793,436. The firm has a market cap of $199.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.00 and a 12 month high of $143.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.