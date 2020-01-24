J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 23,996 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,835,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,383 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period.

BND stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $84.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,119. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.02. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $85.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

