J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 51,053 Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after acquiring an additional 502,200 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 116,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 446,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,317,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,862,000 after acquiring an additional 47,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,403,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,938,584. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average of $31.10. The company has a market cap of $302.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.