J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 56,552 Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Global SuperDividend US ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2,131.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the third quarter worth $209,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIV traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $23.65. The stock had a trading volume of 618 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,047. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.1565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.