J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $1.26 Million Position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 54.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 52.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 461,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 158,300 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HTA traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $32.05. The company had a trading volume of 274,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,512. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $32.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.54, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.27.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Healthcare Trust Of America’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $5,717,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares in the company, valued at $13,341,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Cfra downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

