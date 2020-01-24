J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $1.35 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 542,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,628,000 after acquiring an additional 19,018 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 38,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDC traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.75. 101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,096. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $163.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.78 and its 200-day moving average is $156.21.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

