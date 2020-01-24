J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $1.40 Million Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WP Carey during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in WP Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in WP Carey in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WP Carey in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in WP Carey by 655.6% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $84.55. 104,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,041. WP Carey Inc has a 12 month low of $69.80 and a 12 month high of $93.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.78. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $318.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.44 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 5.31%. WP Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.99%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 2,300 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.50 per share, with a total value of $185,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,679. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

