J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $1.45 Million Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Blackstone Group by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $63.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.38. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $63.77.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

In other Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 280,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $14,486,779.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 108,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $5,681,893.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

