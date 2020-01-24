J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $1.56 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,613 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 56.8% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $459,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,218,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 13.1% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.34. 1,219,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,993. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $149.09 and a 12-month high of $187.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.19. The firm has a market cap of $125.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.85.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

