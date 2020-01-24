J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $1.74 Million Position in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 131,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of American Finance Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIN. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 18,844 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 544,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after buying an additional 30,477 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 86,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFIN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,504. American Finance Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -110.50 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0917 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th.

AFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

