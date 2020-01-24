J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $1.95 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.87. 312,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,920. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.72. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $80.57 and a 1 year high of $94.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7791 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

