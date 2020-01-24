J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $2.07 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 324,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,703,000 after acquiring an additional 21,068 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,808,000 after acquiring an additional 15,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wall Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 226,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,248,000 after acquiring an additional 18,429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLY stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $72.51. 188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,580. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.97 and a 52 week high of $74.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.3096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

