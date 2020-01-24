J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $2.16 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after acquiring an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $908,287,000 after acquiring an additional 23,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 549,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $669,793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,515.71.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total transaction of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total value of $36,017,682.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031,163.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,674,700 shares of company stock worth $336,637,779 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $9.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,477.46. 553,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,136. The company has a market capitalization of $1,024.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,503.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,384.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,263.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

