J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,688,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,730,000 after buying an additional 28,295 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter valued at $291,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 49.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 567,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after buying an additional 187,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 708,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,857. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average is $31.36. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $32.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.3568 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

