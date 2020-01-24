J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 16,928 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,647,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,430,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,878 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.20. 276,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.43.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

