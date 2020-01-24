J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,643,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.43. 114,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,413. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $72.54 and a 12-month high of $98.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.45.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

