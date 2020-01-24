Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $152.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.58. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $152.93.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ronald L. Moses sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $263,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,450.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $154,290.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,866.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,292 shares of company stock valued at $637,491 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.