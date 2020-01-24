Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Sold by Falcon Point Capital LLC

Falcon Point Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 55,727 shares during the quarter. Jack in the Box accounts for about 1.5% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Falcon Point Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Jack in the Box worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 1,309.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,242,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,233,000 after buying an additional 1,154,525 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 193.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 872,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,026,000 after acquiring an additional 575,737 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 51.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,780,000 after acquiring an additional 290,312 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,460,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,264,000 after acquiring an additional 143,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 34.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 313,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after acquiring an additional 80,196 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JACK shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.60.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 20,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $1,563,047.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,943,088.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark H. Blankenship sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $71,542.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,392.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,954 shares of company stock worth $4,489,755. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $83.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.22. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $221.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.68 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

