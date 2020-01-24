Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Equinor ASA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DNB Markets lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Danske lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NYSE EQNR opened at $19.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 44.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 61,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

