Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Burberry Group plc’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Burberry Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now expects that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Burberry Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burberry Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Burberry Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

OTCMKTS:BURBY traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $27.99. The company had a trading volume of 47,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,811. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.07. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $30.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

