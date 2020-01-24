Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Horizon Therapeutics PLC’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Horizon Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.93. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

HZNP traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.24. The stock had a trading volume of 80,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,215. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 100.65, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. Horizon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.46.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 233,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after buying an additional 27,395 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 387,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after buying an additional 128,634 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,006,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,400,000 after buying an additional 329,145 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 9,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $331,159.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,300,335.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $324,092.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,968.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,598. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

