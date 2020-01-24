Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Kraft Heinz Co’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.55.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.35. 861,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,882,381. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average of $29.65. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 42.85%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 46.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 51.8% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

