Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $70.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BBW. Zacks Investment Research raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE BBW traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,300. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $82.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBW. Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 20,503 shares in the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

