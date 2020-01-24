Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €5.80 Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been given a €5.80 ($6.74) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s previous close.

CBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC set a €8.20 ($9.53) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €4.80 ($5.58) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerzbank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.96 ($6.93).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of CBK stock traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €5.14 ($5.98). 8,590,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a fifty-two week high of €8.26 ($9.60). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of €5.51.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.