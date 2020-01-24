Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Unilever (LON:ULVR) to Buy

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 5,000 ($65.77) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 4,450 ($58.54). Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ULVR. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,900 ($64.46) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,210 ($55.38) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($72.35) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,694.55 ($61.75).

Shares of ULVR stock traded up GBX 105.50 ($1.39) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,474 ($58.85). 2,315,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,401.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,730.30. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,905 ($51.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.37, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $52.24 billion and a PE ratio of 17.70.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

