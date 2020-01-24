Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Texas Instruments in a report released on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from to in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $134.25 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.31.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.