Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on WEX Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of WEX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.14.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.24. WEX had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $459.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WEX. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price target on shares of WEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.50.

Shares of WEX opened at $222.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. WEX has a twelve month low of $155.96 and a twelve month high of $227.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.28, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,171.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $149,794.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,158.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,152 shares of company stock worth $5,226,127. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter valued at about $57,508,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 877.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,195,000 after acquiring an additional 259,651 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WEX by 496.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 143,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,916,000 after acquiring an additional 119,100 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 26.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,210,000 after acquiring an additional 58,270 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,892,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,995,000 after acquiring an additional 56,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.