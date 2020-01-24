Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Shares Sold by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC trimmed its position in Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,600 shares during the quarter. Jernigan Capital comprises 1.5% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned 0.53% of Jernigan Capital worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Jernigan Capital alerts:

In other news, CEO John A. Good acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $137,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,641,106.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark O. Decker acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $29,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,561.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,900 shares of company stock worth $176,857. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

JCAP traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.86. 22,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,912. Jernigan Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average of $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $447.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

JCAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Jernigan Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jernigan Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.