JET8 (J8T) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. JET8 has a market capitalization of $246,896.00 and approximately $78.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JET8 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, JET8 has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

About JET8

JET8 launched on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,485,259 tokens. JET8’s official message board is medium.com/jet8-token. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app. The official website for JET8 is jet8.io.

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JET8 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

