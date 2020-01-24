JetBlue Airways’ (JBLU) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.87.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $21.07 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $21.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.78.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $34,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,268. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $38,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 229 shares in the company, valued at $4,458.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,310 shares of company stock worth $236,257. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 5.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 5.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 130.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 0.3% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 431,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

